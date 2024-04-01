Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Three Rivers linemen working to restore power to hundreds, as tornado watch continues

UPDATE: Three Rivers linemen working to restore power to hundreds, as tornado watch continues

Wardsville residents Kevin Fletcher and Sam Fleury sent us this photo of the hail in mid-Missouri’s Wardsville (April 1, 2024 photo courtesy of Kevin and Sam)

The football field at Blair Oaks high school in mid-Missouri’s Wardsville is covered with hail, after strong storms blew through the area early this evening.

Our Zimmer Radio colleague Aric Bremer from Clear-99 reports the football field at Blair Oaks looked like it was snow-covered. The Wardsville area received the heaviest hail across the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued tornado warnings tonight for both Cole and Osage counties, and they have also issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings. No serious injuries are reported at this time.

Linn-based Three Rivers Electric Cooperative says 470 members have lost power tonight in Cole, Osage, Moniteau and Gasconade counties. Linemen are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power, as the tornado watch continues.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer