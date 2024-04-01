UPDATE: Three Rivers linemen working to restore power to hundreds, as tornado watch continues

The football field at Blair Oaks high school in mid-Missouri’s Wardsville is covered with hail, after strong storms blew through the area early this evening.

Our Zimmer Radio colleague Aric Bremer from Clear-99 reports the football field at Blair Oaks looked like it was snow-covered. The Wardsville area received the heaviest hail across the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued tornado warnings tonight for both Cole and Osage counties, and they have also issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings. No serious injuries are reported at this time.

Linn-based Three Rivers Electric Cooperative says 470 members have lost power tonight in Cole, Osage, Moniteau and Gasconade counties. Linemen are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power, as the tornado watch continues.