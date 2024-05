Cole County’s Prosecutor refiles felony charges against a Jefferson City man, including a charge of accessory to felony murder.

Semaj Harris of Jefferson City, was charged on Wednesday.

Harris had first pleaded guilty to robbery charges in exchange for murder charges against him being dropped. But now the Cole County Prosecutor has charged Harris with accessory to murder.

He’s implicated in the drug related death of Nilez (niles) Nichols in 2018.