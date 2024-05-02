Fulton fire officials say blaze that destroyed chiropractic facility could have started in the attic

This week’s blaze that destroyed a popular Fulton chiropractic facility is listed as undetermined.

There were no injuries in Monday night’s fire at the Total Health and Rehabilitation Center on South Highway 54. Fulton fire chief Kevin Coffelt says the Missouri state fire marshal’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have finished their investigation. Chief Coffelt says while the fire’s cause is listed as undetermined, investigators were not able to rule out electrical in the attic as a possible cause

Total Health and Rehabilitation Center has posted a message on Facebook, saying they’re devastated by the fire. Their Facebook post also reads, in part, quote: “We are all still stunned by the tragic fire that occurred Monday night. Our work home is gone. There were so many great memories created and so many friends made. But we are confident that God will provide a way through this.”

Fulton fire officials say 26 firefighters battled the blaze, which took three hours to extinguish.