Early morning storms prompt tornado warnings

Last night’s storms spawned numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the state. Winds topping 60 – miles per hour did some damage. Trees and utility poles came down blocking roads and causing power outages. There are reports of some damaged buildings.

Another round of weather could be on the way.

Wednesday has the highest chance for widespread severe weather across the area. This includes the possibility for hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and isolated strong tornadoes.