UPDATE: Hundreds without power in mid-Missouri after overnight storms

Linemen and women in mid-Missouri’s Boone, Randoloph and Cole counties are currently working to restore power to hundreds of residents.

Boone Electric reports there are about 500 Columbia-area residents without power this morning. Meantime, Ameren Missouri says there are currently about 200 customers without power in the Moberly area, while another 300 or so are without power in and near Jefferson City.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued several overnight tornado warnings in the listening are: Randolph, Howard, Audrain, Cooper and Pettis counties. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Boone County. Our news partner KMIZ reports a tree pulled a utility pole out of the ground in Higbee, which is in Randolph County. They also report power poles were broken in and around Moberly.