Hunt is on for teens who broke out of a Fulton facility

Three juveniles are on the run after escaping from a Division of Youth Services facility in Fulton.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton Police are looking for the trio.

The Callaway Sheriff’s Office says it appears the three juveniles stole a car in Fulton and abandoned it in Jefferson City.

The three had been held on burglary and car theft charges.