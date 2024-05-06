Jefferson City hospital is grateful after being honored for both organ and tissue excellence

A Jefferson City hospital that’s operated by MU Health Care has been honored for a higher-than-average number of families granting authorization for organ and tissue donation in 2023.

The 100-bed Capital Region Medical Center has received the organ and tissue donation excellence award from the Midwest Transplant Network, which collaborates with 250 hospitals in the western two-thirds of Missouri and in Kansas. Capital Region was one of just seven hospitals to receive the award for both organ and tissue excellence.

Capital Region medical center chief nursing officer Debra Deeken praises her staff, saying they didn’t miss a single opportunity in 2023 to help partner with families to ensure their loved one’s legacy would live on in someone else through the gift of organ donation.

The Midwest Transplant Network is based in Westwood, Kansas. It’s a Kansas City suburb, near the state line.