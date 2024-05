Time is short to finish at state budget at the Capitol

If lawmakers don’t pass the state budget this week, you’ll be footing the bill for them to come back for a Special Session in September. Mid – Missouri Senator Travis Fitzwater is still hopeful …

The Freedom Caucus has tied up budget work with repeated filibusters at the Capitol. Special Sessions don’t come cheap. 2022’s cost about $125,000 while the 2020 session topped $200,000.

By law, legislators have to have a balanced budget done by Friday.