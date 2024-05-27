Memorial Day is one of Missouri’s 13 state holidays; most government offices are closed

Today is Memorial Day, which is a federal, Missouri, county and city holiday.

Memorial Day, which was originally called Decoration Day, honors and remembers U.S. military members who died while serving in the military. Banks and financial institutions are closed today, and there is no regular mail delivery. Regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday. Memorial Day is one of Missouri’s 13 state holidays, so most of Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees are off today to observe the holiday.

County courthouses across the state are also closed today.

In Columbia, city offices are closed and residential curbside trash will not be collected today. Residential curbside trash collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Columbia’s landfill is also closed.

Go COMO, which is Columbia’s public transit system, is not operating on Memorial Day. Parking enforcement has also been suspended due to the holiday. While the administrative offices for Columbia police and fire are closed today, all other emergency services are available.