The Missouri Veterans Commission gets a much needed shot in the arm. $5 – million from taxes generated by the sales of legalized marijuana has been transferred to the agency. Jefferson City State Rep. Dave Griffith is a Vietnam – era Army veteran. He hopes his fellow lawmakers are getting a better feel for the Commission’s needs …

The Veterans Commission runs 7 – veterans’ nursing homes statewide. Griffith says they have challenges every year keeping them adequately funded.