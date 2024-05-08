Missouri Senate on track for another strained session

How would you like to put in a ten – minute work day and still get your per diem? Missouri Senate leadership pulled the plug on Monday’s session after only a few minutes. Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin gaveled work to a close after another exchange with Freedom Caucus Senator Bill Eigel. He and his conservative colleagues have tied up debate over the issue of initative petition reform …

On the Gary Nolan Show, Eigel added they’re in no hurry to pass what he calls a ‘wasteful and bloated’ state budget bill.

Lawmakers have to pass a balanced budget by Friday or face returning for a special session next month.