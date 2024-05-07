UPDATE: Columbia motorist struck by wrong-way driver upgraded to fair condition

A Columbia motorist who was seriously injured after being struck by an alleged wrong-way driver Friday afternoon on busy Highway 63 near the Conley road Walmart has been upgraded to fair condition.

Columbia Police say the head-on crash killed the wrong-way driver, an 84-year-old Ashland man. CPD says the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a Dodge Ram driven by 56-year-old Robert Heckman of Columbia. Heckman sustained serious injuries and was transported to University hospital. The hospital tells 939 the Eagle that Mr. Heckman is currently in fair condition.

Columbia Police officer Jenny Hopper tells 939 the Eagle that CPD is still investigating. The crash killed 84-year-old Allen Nichols of Ashland.