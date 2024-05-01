MoDOT plans Wednesday open house on massive I-70 expansion project in mid-Missouri

This afternoon and evening are your opportunities to learn new details about the massive I-70 expansion project that begins this summer between Columbia and Kingdom City, including improved intersections and I-70 and Highway 63 and at I-70 and Highway 54.

Representatives from the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold the open house style meeting from 4-7 pm Wednesday at Boone Electric Cooperative’s headquarters on Rangeline, near busy I-70. No formal presentation will be made, so MoDOT says you can arrive anytime between 4-7. MoDOT engineers and representatives from contractor Millstone Weber and designer Jacobs will be on-hand to answer your questions.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) signed bipartisan legislation in August that provides $2.8 billion to reconstruct and expand I-70 to six lanes from Blue Springs to Wentzville. Boone County’s bipartisan legislative delegation was unanimous in its support of the bill. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) and State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) voted for it. State Reps. David Tyson Smith, Doug Mann, Adrian Plank and Kathy Steinhoff (all D-Columbia) voted for the bipartisan bill as well. All six lawmakers joined Governor Parson for the August bill-signing ceremony in MACC’s parking lot, near I-70.