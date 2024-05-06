Another round (or two) of severe weather is on the way

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Alert Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the risk of severe storms tonight into Tuesday. High winds and a few tornadoes are possible with a heavy line of storms tracking in overnight.

Our area should stay relatively quiet until Monday night. The best chance of severe weather is west of our area, and storms will track into our area from west to east late Monday evening.

But ABC – 17 forecasters say Wednesday has the highest POTENTIAL for widespread severe weather across the area. This includes the possibility for hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, and isolated strong tornadoes.