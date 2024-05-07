UPDATE: Power restored to more than 500 Boone Electric customers in the Columbia-area after overnight storms

Utility crews from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative and from Ameren Missouri have restored power to hundreds of residents that have been impacted by overnight storms.

Boone Electric crews have restored power to about 500 residents in the Columbia-area, while Ameren Missouri crews have restored power to more than 200 residents in the Jefferson City area. Ameren Missouri’s outage map shows there are still currently 158 customers without power in the Moberly area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis issued five tornado warnings overnight: Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Randolph counties.