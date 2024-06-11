High speed chase leads rollover crash in Fulton

A chase with Callaway County deputies and other law officers ends in a spectacular crash in Fulton Monday afternoon.

Two people wanted in an Indiana robbery were arrested.

Callaway County deputies chased the pair from nearby roads into Fulton where the suspects’ truck crashed and flipped on Bluff Street in Fulton.

Christopher and Victoria Voiles, of Kokomo, Indiana, were wanted on a robbery warrant from Indiana.

Several children nearby had to run from the scene to avoid being hit by the truck.

Victoria Voiles was injured in the crash.