Many Missourians could be denied gun purchases if they’re honest about their marijuana use

As the Hunter Biden trial moves into its second week, the question is did he claim on his ATF paperwork that he wasn’t a drug addict when he bought a gun? Callaway County State Rep Jim Schulte is a former state trooper and has held a federal firearms license for over 30 – years. He says Missouri marijuana users could find themselves in the same boat …

Schulte doesn’t look for Washington to change the strict federal laws that rank marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug right along with heroin and LSD.