(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses I-70 project and Sedalia steak fry on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R), state lawmakers in both parties and state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials will be in Columbia Thursday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony for the $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. The work will begin after the Fourth of July east of Columbia. Governor Parson signed bipartisan legislation in August in Columbia providing $2.8 billion to reconstruct and expand I-70 to six lanes from Blue Springs to Wentzville. The first phase will be the 20 miles from Columbia to Kingdom City. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that this will be the largest public works project in Missouri history. Mr. Faughn also says the improvements are critical for America’s national defense and for the economy. Mr. Faughn also discussed this past weekend’s popular steak fry in Sedalia, which is organized by the Columbia-based Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Faughn says numerous political candidates from both parties attended and talked about Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s final steak fry. Mr. Faughn also says he was impressed with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade’s (D-Springfield) speech in Sedalia that night, where she talked about the importance of getting things done and growing up in Webster County: