Why did two of three Cole Commissioners vote to part ways with the Chamber?

There are still plenty of ‘ruffled feathers’ over the Cole County Commission’s decision to end the county’s partnership with the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. Eastern Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher voted to go with a new consulting firm for economic development instead of staying with the Chamber …

The Chamber was paid $168,000 a year. The new firm, Victory Enterprises and Strategic Capitol Consulting, will get about $120,000.

Hoelscher and Commissioner Kris Scheperle backed the move. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman voted ‘no’.