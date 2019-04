04-18-2019

Shouldn’t a divorced dad have his kids fifty – percent of the time? Mark Ludwig is with Americans for Equal Shared Parenting. He’s backing a Missouri bill designed to do just that … he says he went over 200 – days without seeing his newborn son.

The measure has passed the Missouri House and is now before the state Senate. Ludwig says a divorced parent shouldn’t be made to feel like a backseat part – time father.