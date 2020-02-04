Another round of winter is on the way

02-04-2020

The National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch for most of mid-Missouri. It looks like we’ll get up to an inch of snow and a light glaze of ice today and tonight (tue). Heavy snow could start early tomorrow (wed) and continue all day Wednesday. Forecasters are calling for a total of four-to-six inches of snow. By the way.we broke a record high for yesterday’s (mon) date, hitting 72 degrees. That record had stood since 1890.