02-05-2020

We know the name now of the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia. The sheriff’s department says deputies found 39-year-old Bobbie Jo Robinson of Columbia, and 41-year-old Stefan Dailing of Moberly, dead yesterday (tue) morning. They were responding to a shots fired call at the home on North Creasy Springs Road near Brown School Road late Monday. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.