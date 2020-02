02-21-2020

Will former Governor Eric Greitens see the ‘feds’ come in and investigate a big payment that went to an attorney at the center of the case that ultimately forced his resignation? …

On the ‘KWOS Morning Show’, Greitens says he welcomes the call from State Rep. Justin Hill calling for a federal inquiry into who paid the $120,000 in question. Greitens resigned in 2018 after a sex scandal involving his hairdresser. Those charges were later dropped.