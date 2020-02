02-10-2020

The Fulton woman facing murder charges for her boyfriend’s death is expected in court today (mon). The hearing for Kalesha Peterson is scheduled for 9 this (mon) morning. Peterson allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, 36-year old David Dalton, in March 2019. She told police they were drinking and acting out a scene from a movie they were watching when she shot him. The charges against Peterson include first degree murder and armed criminal action.