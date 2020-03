03-20-2020

(MissouriNet) — During a press conference at the state Capitol, Governor Parson says the respiratory illness is like viruses we’ve dealt with before – it will take time to respond to and people need to follow health guidelines.*

“I don’t think there is a doomsday for the state of Missouri or the United States over the COVID-19,” says Parson. “I said yesterday I think it’s something we all have to be concerned with but to try to put that into a fear category is wrong.”