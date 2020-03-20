JCMO restaurants remain open .. but inside dining shut down

03-20-2020

(KMIZ) — Cole County will prohibit public gatherings of 10 or more people starting Monday.

Chezney Schulte, communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department said restaurants and bars can still conduct drive-thru, carry-out and curbside pickup sales. Exceptions to the rule include essential government meetings, day cares, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical offices and faith-based organizations.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Schulte said.

The announcement comes after the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday.

Jefftran buses fares have been suspended. City buses are still running. The downtown Jefferson City parking garage is free for the time being.