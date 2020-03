03-20-2020

It’s a challenging time for kids and parents as students are at home doing online learning because of the COVID-19 crisis. Helias High Catholic School’s Father Stephen Jones, as a former Episcopalian priest, has a family of his own …

Jones feels the burdens placed on us by the threat .. shortages at the store, being stuck at home and even facing your own mortality .. are very ‘Lenten’ in their nature.