03-17-2020

(MissouriNet) — Two more coronavirus cases hit Missouri – bringing the state’s overall total to eight. During a press conference Monday evening, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the city’s first case is a Saint Louis University student in their 20s who recently traveled abroad. The second new case is a St. Louis County individual in their 50s or 60s who recently visited oversees. The other cases are in Greene, Henry and St. Louis counties.