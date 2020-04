04-10-2020

Jefferson City Councilman Rick Mihalevich is feeling the pinch of the outbreak at his family business. Mihalevich and his brothers run a hunting camp in Crocker. He says he had 28 – hunters from all over the U-S who were coming in for spring turkey season …

Mihalevich says all of the hunters signed up for next year’s season. He plans to give them a discount on their fees.