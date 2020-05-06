Working the kinks out of the state budget

05-06-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Senate has passed a 34.9 billion dollar state operating budget plan. Some House and Senate members begin budget negotiations Wednesday. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden SAYS the proposal restores proposed cuts to Missouri’s colleges and universities and a future $200 million research institute in Columbia that could cure diseases like cancer.

(as said) “That’s a big number – close to $100 million – across the entirety of higher education as well as community colleges and then also restored the money in excess of $10 million for Nex Gen,” says Rowden.

The plan contains full base funding for Missouri’s K through 12 public schools but no longer includes a two-percent state worker pay raise. The Constitutional deadline to pass the budget is Friday.