Back to work in the Capitol Complex

05-04-2020

(MissouriNet) — Some major state office buildings throughout Missouri will reopen to the public today (Monday) since the statewide stay-at-home order has lifted. Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman says more than 2,200 state workers will also return to work today.

(as said) “Some of the services that will be open in the office buildings include Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License, the Bureau of Vital Records, motor vehicle inspection services and driver’s tests are open throughout the state,” says Steelman.

The Missouri National Guard will help state agencies with screenings for the public and employees as they enter state office buildings. Steelman says nearly 15,000 state employees have been working remotely during the order – about 40 percent of the state workforce.