Can you catch the virus at your neighborhood pool?

05-26-2020

(MissouriNet) — Some Missouri swimming pools are not opening this summer due to coronavirus concerns, including in the Kansas City area. Chezney Schulte (SHULL-tee), Cole County Health Department communicable disease coordinator, says if people are using social distance and pools are properly maintained, getting the virus at the pool is low.

(as said) “It’s highly beneficial to get our kids and our families back active, especially in these outdoor environments and things like that in the summer heat but it’s good to just understand what you can do at an individual level to decrease your risk no matter what activity you might be involved in,” says Schulte.

The CDC’s new guidelines for public swimming pools say parents should consider whether their children can stay six feet away from people they don’t live with and, if not, don’t take the kids to the pool.