Mid – Mo numbers Tuesday May 26th 2020

05-26-2020

Boone County has added 12 coronavirus cases in the last four days, and now has 22 active. Columbia is not picking up recycling or bulky items this week, because too many solid waste workers have been exposed to people with the virus. Cole County now has three active cases. Callaway has two. Audrain County continues its recent climb, with 56 active cases now. The state added four COVID-19 deaths yesterday (mon), and now reports 685 total. Missouri health officials said over the weekend the state had been lumping all its virus tests together when reporting how many people came up positive. That includes antibodies tests, which only looked to see if there’s an infection in the past. So the reported rate of positive tests went up a lot, and is now at nearly eight percent statewide.