New cases linked to packing plants

05-05-2020

The biggest jump yet in daily confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri. The state reported 368 new positives yesterday (mon). Governor Parson says many of those come after large-scale testing at meat-processing plants. The state reported six more deaths from COVID-19 yesterday (mon). That makes 368 deaths, and more than 87-hundred cases of the virus. Boone, Cole, Callaway, and Moniteau counties did not report new cases yesterday (mon). Most patients are recovering or are out of isolation. Less than half the patients in Saline County have recovered. One new positive there, for 203 total, tops in mid-Missouri.