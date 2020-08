08-19-2020

You’re hearing the stories about folks fleeing the protests and the virus cases in the big cities. Realtor Leslie Davis with Keller – Williams a fair amount of them are coming here …

x350819

Davis adds that an out of state family spotted a house online and bought it after she took them through a ‘Facetime’ walk through. She notes that even very expensive homes in Mid-Missouri are selling almost as soon they come on the market.