Two arrests in Boone County for ‘abandoning a corpse’

03-15-2021

Boone County authorities say two people abandoned a corpse. They arrested Jamie Lee Chick of Columbia and Blake Williford of Centralia over the weekend. Investigators say they found out on the 7th that the resident of a home on Mount Zion Church Road was dead, after a burglary alarm went off. Deputies say surveillance video shows Chick and Williford using drugs at the home the night before the resident was found dead. Then they allegedly took things from the home and the person’s pockets, and did not call for help. Chick and Williford are now out on bond.