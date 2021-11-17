JCMO car chase ends near Hartsburg

ABC – 17 — A Jefferson City woman was arrested after a vehicle chase began in Jefferson City before ending in Boone County on Tuesday morning.

Jefferson City police attempted to stop Erin Starke, 36, of Jefferson City, after identifying her as having a felony no bond warrant for her arrest.

Starke drove northbound on Highway 63 from Jefferson City into Boone County, failing to stop multiple times and driving onto rural roads near Hartsburg.

Officials say Starke continued to resist arrest after crashing but was taken into custody. She was transported to the Cole County Jail for the outstanding narcotic felony warrant.

Officials report no one was injured or significant property damage caused by the chase.