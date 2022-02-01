Man jailed after JCMO domestic assault

ABC 17 — Jefferson City police arrest a man at a domestic disturbance involving a gun at 3 a.m. Monday at a residence on the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive.

Officials say the suspect produced a gun during a verbal argument where a newborn child was present.

Police surrounded the residence and attempted to contact the suspect however the suspect left the apartment with a gun through the second story exit onto the elevated deck.

The suspect was found hiding inside a locked storage unit and taken into custody. Police searching the area found the gun, according to a release.

Police say the suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm- felon in possession and second-degree domestic assault