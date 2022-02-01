Tabbed Missouri Health Director gets a cold reception

(AP) — Protesters on Monday pushed Missouri senators to vote down Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s new state health director over concerns that he’s overstepping in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite his repeated assurances that he opposes mandates.

At least 100 critics met in the state Capitol to rally against Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf.

Kauerauf took over as the state’s health czar in September after his predecessor, Randall Williams, left the job in April 2021 without publicly citing a reason.