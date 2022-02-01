Winter isn’t over by a long shot

ABC – 17 — WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN PLACE FOR MID – MISSOURI.

With temperatures in the 40s today, precipitation starts off as rain. As cold air moves in, the precipitation type will transition to a wintry mix tonight, with snow taking over on Wednesday.

Snow total expectations are climbing. A band of higher amounts oriented around a line from Mexico to Sedalia is starting to emerge as a likely scenario. Most likely amounts in this band will range somewhere in the 8 to 14 inch range. Still, as we are still several days from the end of this event, totals are subject to change slightly. SNOW MOVES OUT BY MIDDAY THURSDAY.