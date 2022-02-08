USDA Chief visits Lincoln U

ABC -17 — While visiting Lincoln University Monday afternoon, U.S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a new billion-dollar climate partnership with the University.

The United States Department of Agriculture will invest the money into climate-smart commodities and will offer grants for pilot projects.

This comes as Vilsack says farmers and producers are facing challenges when it comes to climate change.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized the need for farmers to engage in climate-friendly practices as a way to increase their income.