Trucker who killed Mid – Missouri fire official spent too much time behind the wheel

ABC – 17 — State investigators said the truck driver that hit and killed a Boone County fire official in December on I – 70 drove beyond the amount of time allowed by federal rules.

A crash report written by the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kevin Brunson had exceeded “the maximum driving time allowed by federal regulations at the time of [the] crash” that killed Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney. The report, obtained by ABC 17 News through a records request, does not specify how long Brunson had been driving.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office tells ABC 17 News that it is reviewing the case.