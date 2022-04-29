Transgender bills advance at Missouri Capitol

(AP) — Missouri Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed to restrict transgender children’s participation in sports, with the House passing a ban and the Senate debating a bill to strip funding from schools that allow transgender girls to play with other girls.

No lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill during debate Thursday. Republican proponents have pitched the ban on transgender girls in girls’ sports as a matter of fairness, arguing that boys have a physical advantage over girls.

The House also on Thursday voted 96-47 to pass legislation that would allow local school districts to call local elections on whether to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports teams.