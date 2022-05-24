Honors for JCPD officers / staff

Dozens of Jefferson City police officers and 911 operators have been awarded the medal of valor, medal of honor or meritorious service award for various acts of bravery involving suspects, fires or the 2019 tornado.

Three of those honored are JCPD officers Dalton Brauch, Ryan Seymour and Desmond Wilson for their heroism in rescuing residents from a major October fire on East Elm. Brauch and Seymour went inside an apartment with thick smoke and found a mother and her six children sleeping inside, getting them out safely while existing flames covered the door frame. Wilson directed people to safety and learned who could still be inside which apartment.