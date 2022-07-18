Help KWOS and the Cardinals assist the Red Cross

Step up to the plate, donate and help save a life. News Radio KWOS, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help give the gift of life during the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. You’re invited to donate blood on Tuesday, July 19th from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Firley YMCA‘s Gym in Jefferson City. There is an urgent need for donors and you can help!

Donor Incentives:

All presenting donors will get a FREE St. Louis Cardinal’s t-shirt while supplies last.

All presenting donors will get a pint of Ice Cream Factory cake batter ice cream while supplies last.

All presenting donors will get a chance to win an STL Cards goodie bag.

National Promotion: Calling all Shark Week fin-atics: Come to donate July 1-31 to automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package thanks to Discovery! See rcblood.org/sharkweek. Get your heart pumping and give blood!

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT HERE TO DONATE BLOOD

Cardinals Blood Drive Details:

WHAT: St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, July 19th from 11 AM-6 PM

WHERE: Firley YMCA’s Gym in Jefferson City

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.