Wardsville teen aces ACT .. looks at early college

A 14-year-old student from Wardsville who scored a perfect 36 on her ACT credits the hard work she put into practice tests for helping her score.

Ava Fleury, who’s just 14, will graduate from Mizzou Academy online high school in May.

Ava has a four-point-oh GPA and plans to attend medical school, after graduating from college.