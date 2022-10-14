Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
KWOS John Marsh

Photo voter I-D’s will be needed next month

Ap — A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither “has alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer