Photo voter I-D’s will be needed next month

Ap — A judge has dismissed the lawsuit challenging a Missouri law that requires voters to show a government-issued ID at the polls.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem’s order on Wednesday means that voters without a photo ID will have to file a provisional ballot in the November election. The provisional ballot will only be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither “has alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement.”