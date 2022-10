Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …

Proponents say passage would allow anyone over 21 to buy up to three ounces of marijuana at a time and would require them to register to grow plants for their own use.