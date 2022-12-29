(AUDIO): State Rep. Rudy Veit (R-Wardsville) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Rudy Veit (R-Wardsville) says state government has an ongoing obligation to continue to function. He’s filed straightforward bills regarding Casenet and on the presidential preference primary (PPP). Representative Veit’s House Bill 347 reinstates Missouri’s presidential preference primary. Veit disagrees with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who has said that the PPP costs taxpayers $9.1 million. Secretary Ashcroft has described the presidential preference primary as an election that has no bearing on the presidential race. Representative Veit joined us live in-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”: