Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter.

Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.

“They’ve left everybody high and dry out in the cold, for lack of a better word. The employees have been let go. I know one that’s almost had 20 years of service with them,” Taylor says.

Current state law only allows propane tanks owned by one company to fill the tanks. The governor’s executive order waives that, noting this is a unique situation that requires immediate action.

At least five rural Missouri residents have already filed complaints with the state attorney general’s office against Boonville’s Gygr-Gas. Gygr has not been filling customers’ propane tanks, and many customers have little propane left in their tanks with this cold snap happening. Representative Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that 6,000 customers in 48 Missouri counties are impacted.

A frustrated Taylor met with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office this week, and says no one can reach the company’s owners.

“When we were there at that conference call (in Jefferson City), the owner lives in St. Louis. So it literally got to the point where the people on the phone happened to be in St. Louis and they were going to try knocking doors to find this owner,” says Taylor.

Anyone who wants to file a complaint with the attorney general’s office should call 1-800-392-8222. The Missouri Propane Gas Association is working with customers to try to get their tanks filled. The association is encouraging customers to file complaints with the attorney general’s office.